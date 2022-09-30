NatWest Group plc Purchases 443 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.8% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.31 and a 200-day moving average of $518.15.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

