Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

