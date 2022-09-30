Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,507,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

ECL opened at $145.92 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

