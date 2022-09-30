Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,697,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Target by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

TGT opened at $151.79 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $179.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

