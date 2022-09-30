Courier Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,483,000 after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

