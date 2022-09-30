Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.52 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

