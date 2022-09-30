4,676 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.