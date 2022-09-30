HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

