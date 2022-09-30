Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TIP opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

