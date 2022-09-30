ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $427.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.72. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.