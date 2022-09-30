Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $34.95 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

