Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 554.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,076.6% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 131,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.64 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

