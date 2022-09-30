HNP Capital LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

