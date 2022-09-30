Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

