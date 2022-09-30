HNP Capital LLC Sells 25,809 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,809 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 244,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,600,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Down 3.4 %

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

