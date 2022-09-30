Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:THO opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 99,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 356.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

