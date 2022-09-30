Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

