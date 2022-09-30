Founders Capital Management Purchases 534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

