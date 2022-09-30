Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

AVGO stock opened at $450.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $444.88 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

