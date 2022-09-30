Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.