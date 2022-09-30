Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $330.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

