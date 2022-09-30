Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1,114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,159,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $105.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

