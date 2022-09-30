Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VTI stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $180.31 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

