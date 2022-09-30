Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

