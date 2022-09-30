iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.18 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.70.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

