Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.24 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

