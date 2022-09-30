Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 66 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.30 and a 200 day moving average of $409.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.18 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

