Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.96.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

