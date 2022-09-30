Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 23,957 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 67.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 39.8% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,350,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 384,813 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

