Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

