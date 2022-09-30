Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.18 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.70.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

