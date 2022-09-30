V.F. Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

V.F. stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

