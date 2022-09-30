Coerente Capital Management Has $435,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coerente Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

