Coerente Capital Management Purchases 730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 5.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in PepsiCo by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

