Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

