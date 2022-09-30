First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

