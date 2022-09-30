Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

