Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 860,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 282,133 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $159.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.