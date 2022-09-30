Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $508.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.68 and a 200-day moving average of $513.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

