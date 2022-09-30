Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $37.15 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $508.83 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.37. The company has a market capitalization of $475.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

