Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

