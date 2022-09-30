Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $239.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $236.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

