Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $37,000 in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:VOC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Articles

