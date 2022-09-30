Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 107,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCBP opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

