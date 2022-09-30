Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fluor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fluor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

FLR stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.52. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

