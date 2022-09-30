Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $36,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $554.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

