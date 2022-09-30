Byrne Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of BTU opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

