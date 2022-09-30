Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $164.39 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.67 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.36.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

