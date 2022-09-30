Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

