Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

